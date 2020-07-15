Style
15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi’s Top BellaStylistas
From Blue Mbombo to Bonang Matheba, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks, Mzansi style. Each stylish It girl has their own awe-inducing personal style, and they’ve figured out how to consistently bring the very best of South African style —and now so can you. Whether it’s a classic nice top -and-denim combo, a biker shorts styling tip, or an on trend slip skirt look that’s anything but dull, we all need outfit ideas for when we’re stuck in a rut. That’s why we’re looking to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based it girls, influencers and celebrities to inspire all your looks – from work to weekend.
Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!
Bonang Matheba
We just can’t get enough of Ms Matheba!
in @thebemagugu
Kefilwe Mabote
Reason 10056 why we stan Kefilwe Mabote
Tshepi Vundla
This zebra print look is everything. Fashion meets function
Dress: @myopenclozet
Ayanda Thabethe
Proof that stay at home style can still be fun
Khanya Mkangisa
Khanya Mkangisa is another advocate for the bike shorts trend. Casual, Chic and super practical. What’s not to love?
Blue Mbombo
Another killer look from your favourite influencer
Styled by: @nceba_classen in @_lsjdesigns
Photography: @emp_cyclone
Nhlanhla Nciza
A simple but layered look from one of our faves
Photography @helo.glo_
Keneilwe Nei
At home dresses are a thing for a reason.
Photography: @lebolukewarm
Thando Thabethe
This fiery stay at home look is so good.
Photography:: @aust_malema
Nomzamo Mbatha
Could your fave ever?
Sarah Langa
An effortlessly elegant mood via Sarah Langa in @witcheryfashion
Melody Molale
Trust Melody Molale to give us a bombshell look
Dineo Moeketsi
Next level loungewear via Dineo Moeketsi
in Loungewear fit: @nonbasic_army
Hair: @melforddivashair
Makeup: @preciousxabamakeup
Photography: @katlegomokubyane
K Naomi Noinyane
Brighten your wardrobe with a yellow number like KNaomi!
Jacket @revolve x @lacademie_
Vanessa Matsena
Bored of your everyday bomber jacket? Vanessa Matsena has a few ideas
Oma
July 20, 2020 at 2:33 pm
Damn, South African ladies are pwetty!