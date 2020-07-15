Connect with us

15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi's Top BellaStylistas

12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

Torlowei Is The Lingerie Brand Fashion Girls Love, And You Should Too

In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It's SS21 Collection 'The Faces in the Cloud'

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Kim Oprah, Toju Foyeh, Bonang Matheba, Ebuka Obi Uchendu & More

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

Take A Sneak Peek Into Mihlali Ndamase's World: Quarantine Edition

This Gorgeous Photo Shoot Lensed By Lex Ash Reimagines Ebonee Davis in Nigerian Designer Brands 

Taryor Gabriels' 'A Tailor's Tale' Lookbook Is Here — and So Are All of Your New Outfit Ideas

The BN Style Recap: All the Too Good To Miss Stories on BellaNaija Style Now!

BellaNaija Style

Published

8 hours ago

 on

From Blue Mbombo to Bonang Matheba, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks, Mzansi style. Each stylish It girl has their own awe-inducing personal style, and they’ve figured out how to consistently bring the very best of South African style —and now so can you. Whether it’s a classic nice top -and-denim combo, a biker shorts styling tip, or an on trend slip skirt look that’s anything but dull, we all need outfit ideas for when we’re stuck in a rut. That’s why we’re looking to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based it girls, influencers and celebrities to inspire all your looks – from work to weekend. 

Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!

Bonang Matheba

We just can’t get enough of Ms Matheba!

in @thebemagugu

Kefilwe Mabote

Reason 10056 why we stan Kefilwe Mabote

Tshepi Vundla

This zebra print look is everything. Fashion meets function

Dress:  @myopenclozet

Ayanda Thabethe

Proof that stay at home style can still be fun

Khanya Mkangisa

Khanya Mkangisa is another advocate for the bike shorts trend. Casual, Chic and super practical. What’s not to love?

Blue Mbombo

Another killer look from your favourite influencer

Styled by: @nceba_classen in @_lsjdesigns
Photography: @emp_cyclone

Nhlanhla Nciza

A simple but layered look from one of our faves

Photography  @helo.glo_

Keneilwe Nei

At home dresses are a thing for a reason.

Photography: @lebolukewarm

Thando Thabethe

This fiery stay at home look is so good.

Photography:: @aust_malema

Nomzamo Mbatha

Could your fave ever?

in @forevernew_sa

Sarah Langa

An effortlessly elegant mood via Sarah Langa in @witcheryfashion

Melody Molale

Trust Melody Molale to give us a bombshell look

Dineo Moeketsi

Next level loungewear via Dineo Moeketsi

in Loungewear fit: @nonbasic_army
Hair: @melforddivashair
Makeup: @preciousxabamakeup

Photography: @katlegomokubyane

K Naomi Noinyane

Brighten your wardrobe with a yellow number like KNaomi!

 Jacket @revolve x @lacademie_

Vanessa Matsena

Bored of your everyday bomber jacket? Vanessa Matsena has a few ideas

1 Comment

  1. Oma

    July 20, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Damn, South African ladies are pwetty!

    Reply

