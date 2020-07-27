Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Beauty Career Inspired

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

Career Features Inspired

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

Enrol your Kids ( 9-15 years) for the 1st Virtual & International TECH BOOTH-CAMP | August - September

Career Features

Koyona Duke: You Want Your Products to Get to Your Intended Customers? Then This is a MUST READ!

Career

Africa Teens Summit: Meet Megan Werner, 18 years old Who Co-built a Plane & flew it from Cairo to Capetown

Career Features

Ayobami Esther: You Really Should Get a LinkedIn Profile Today

Career Features

Grace Agada: How Do You Secure Your Finances In a World Of So Much Uncertainty?

Career

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For this week’s #BellaNaijaMCM feature, we shine the spotlight on Akinlabi Ajelabi, a data scientist and the founder/CEO of Josla Electric, a Lagos-based technology company with the vision to find an intersection between digital innovation, cloud computing and service engineering.

The organisation offers data science services, helping organisations who want to leverage both operational and customer data to generate insight that translate to optimal business outcomes. Josla Electric also helps organisations build digital products.

Akinlabi holds a bachelors degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos and  masters degrees in Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Data Analytics from the University of Warwick.

He founded Josla Electric after his masters program and he applied his core skills in technology (software & hardware) development, field research and pattern recognition to provide solution concepts for challenges across various industries.

Akinlabi is also a Data Science Tutor at Stutern – a platform that connects employers looking for the best undergraduate talents, in-betweeners and graduates in search of internship/full-time opportunities. He helped develop the curriculum as well as deliver the content and support prospective students in the tools and techniques of Data Science.

Josla was one of the companies selected for Forbes’ first digital startup accelerator (Nigeria Edition) in 2020.

We celebrate Akinlabi for contributing to entrepreneurship development in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Opay Binary

    July 27, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Wow… That’s really great about this great mind

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sola Amadi: Strive For Excellence at All Times

Money Matters with Nimi: Now that ‘Long Vac’ is Finally Here, What Are You Gonna Do with It?

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Advertisement
css.php