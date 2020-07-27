Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For this week’s #BellaNaijaMCM feature, we shine the spotlight on Akinlabi Ajelabi, a data scientist and the founder/CEO of Josla Electric, a Lagos-based technology company with the vision to find an intersection between digital innovation, cloud computing and service engineering.

The organisation offers data science services, helping organisations who want to leverage both operational and customer data to generate insight that translate to optimal business outcomes. Josla Electric also helps organisations build digital products.

Akinlabi holds a bachelors degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos and masters degrees in Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Data Analytics from the University of Warwick.

He founded Josla Electric after his masters program and he applied his core skills in technology (software & hardware) development, field research and pattern recognition to provide solution concepts for challenges across various industries.

Akinlabi is also a Data Science Tutor at Stutern – a platform that connects employers looking for the best undergraduate talents, in-betweeners and graduates in search of internship/full-time opportunities. He helped develop the curriculum as well as deliver the content and support prospective students in the tools and techniques of Data Science.

Josla was one of the companies selected for Forbes’ first digital startup accelerator (Nigeria Edition) in 2020.

We celebrate Akinlabi for contributing to entrepreneurship development in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him!