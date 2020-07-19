10 Twists To Expect This #BBNaija Season | #BNxBBNaija5

20 housemates!

10 weeks!!

1 winner!!!

The countdown to the Big Brother Naija reality show has begun and we absolutely cannot wait!

Like always, BellaNaija will be bringing you all the exclusive scoop about the show – like the fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as a host – and we’ve also got the first look at the ultra-modern and gorgeous house that the 20 housemates will be staying in for the 10 weeks of the show.

This edition of #BBNaija promises to be a truly amazing Naija reality show and we can’t wait to meet the housemates and to experience all the drama of the house.

Things are going to work a little differently this season.

Well, here’s everything we know about the new twist for the new season:

***

Theme : The theme for this year is “Lockdown“.

The housemates have been in quarantine, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the NCDC.

Winner’s Grand Prize : The winner of this year’s edition will be going home with N85 million worth of prizes! Yes, way bigger than the previous editions. The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes a N30m cash prize; a top SUV; a trip to Dubai for two; a trip to Dublin; a two-bedroom apartment; three smartphones; and a year’s supply of selected foodstuff, snacks and drinks. There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a Champion League final game live.

There will be fines this season as well as rewards, as well as a Betway wallet for purchases.

For the first time, Biggie’s house has an in-house hair saloon and other exclusive features.

Fans Can Also Win : There are no fans like Big Brother Naija fans! That we know for sure. We have seen them show their love in different ways all over the online world. And you’ll have the chance of winning big.

HoH Benefits : The new Head of House lounge is mad o! The lounge has a grand bathroom, bedroom, television, and anything you could think of. The HoH can now select a deputy HoH which will also have privileges.

There will also be no unexpected celebrity visits to the house.

There will be no live audience at the Sunday night eviction shows. There is a new voting system for people who have active DStv or GOtv subscriptions. It is a tiered voting process where you have more votes depending on your subscription package.

Photo Credit: BBNaija