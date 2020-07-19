This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

One of the best things to look out for during the Big Brother Naija reality TV series run has got to be the style game of host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The TV personality always brings his A-game!

Tonight officially signified the start of the fifth season of the show and Ebuka gave us two interesting looks. Both outfits were by Nigerian designer Mai Atafo of Atafo Official.

Check on it!

***

Look 1

Look 2

Photo Credit: @theoladayo