Take An Exclusive Tour of the #BBNaija Season 5 House

#BBNaija – Day 2: Settling In, Catching Up & Nengi is the New HoH!

Watch #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates Introduce Themselves

Ngozi Nwosu shares Her Story of Triumph over Health Challenges on "#WithChude"

Binge Watch Six Episodes of "Best Friends in the World" Season 1

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

10 Twists To Expect This #BBNaija Season | #BNxBBNaija5

#BBNaija: Meet the Housemates in the Big Brother Naija House | #BNxBBNaija5

Episode Three of Damilola Mike Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir" is all about Spiritual Growth

It's Family Time for Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko on “Our Circle”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Today marks the beginning of an exciting and all-new season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The launch show is currently ongoing and o,kyou can follow our live updates on Twitter (HERE) and on Instagram (HERE).

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is currently introducing the housemates to us and we can’t wait to meet all 20 housemates who will be in the house for 10 weeks.

For now, take a grand tour and get familiar with the magnificent new look #BBNaija house.

***

Photo Credit: Africa Magic

BellaNaija.com

7 Comments

  1. Abolaji Ibrahim

    July 19, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Lovely house…. A mix of my favorite colors. Oh! My God Yellow…. I love yellow. Thanks biggie.

  2. Eva Udie

    July 19, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    This is beautiful

    • Tony blaze

      July 19, 2020 at 11:32 pm

      The house bam

  3. Demilade

    July 19, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Big brother Naija Is Mad
    This Season 5 Go hot oo
    Everybody They talk say They come fight oma mad gon

  4. ARTHUR KINGSLEY

    July 19, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    This house is great for this season 5

  5. Blessing

    July 20, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Wow the house is beautiful

  6. Ifechuckwu Elegbede

    July 20, 2020 at 2:54 am

    I love the bright coloration of this years Big Brother show, really fantabulous!

