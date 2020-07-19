Take An Exclusive Tour of the #BBNaija Season 5 House

Today marks the beginning of an exciting and all-new season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The launch show is currently ongoing and o,kyou can follow our live updates on Twitter (HERE) and on Instagram (HERE).

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is currently introducing the housemates to us and we can’t wait to meet all 20 housemates who will be in the house for 10 weeks.

For now, take a grand tour and get familiar with the magnificent new look #BBNaija house.

***

Photo Credit: Africa Magic