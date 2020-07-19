Movies & TV
Take An Exclusive Tour of the #BBNaija Season 5 House
Today marks the beginning of an exciting and all-new season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
The launch show is currently ongoing and o,kyou can follow our live updates on Twitter (HERE) and on Instagram (HERE).
Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is currently introducing the housemates to us and we can’t wait to meet all 20 housemates who will be in the house for 10 weeks.
For now, take a grand tour and get familiar with the magnificent new look #BBNaija house.
***
Photo Credit: Africa Magic
Abolaji Ibrahim
July 19, 2020 at 7:55 pm
Lovely house…. A mix of my favorite colors. Oh! My God Yellow…. I love yellow. Thanks biggie.
Eva Udie
July 19, 2020 at 9:10 pm
This is beautiful
Tony blaze
July 19, 2020 at 11:32 pm
The house bam
Demilade
July 19, 2020 at 10:44 pm
Big brother Naija Is Mad
This Season 5 Go hot oo
Everybody They talk say They come fight oma mad gon
ARTHUR KINGSLEY
July 19, 2020 at 10:50 pm
This house is great for this season 5
Blessing
July 20, 2020 at 1:18 am
Wow the house is beautiful
Ifechuckwu Elegbede
July 20, 2020 at 2:54 am
I love the bright coloration of this years Big Brother show, really fantabulous!