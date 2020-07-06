Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Ready to Spice Things up as Host of #BBNaija Season 5

Dapper! - That's the Word that Best Describes RMD's 59th Birthday Shoot

Africa's Foremost Storyteller! Mo Abudu covers Guardian Life Magazine

Birthday Girl Idia Aisien is Looking Forward to Love, Blessings & Lessons

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Eagle Wings" starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

Will Preye Get Tunde on His Side? Find Out On this Episode of Ndani TV's "Phases" Season 2 (Episode 5)

The Housemates Talked Friend-Zoning & Love Triangles on Thursday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

New Nigerian Movies on Netflix this July

Here's How Big Brother is Protecting the New Housemates from COVID-19

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning to our screens once again, as the host for the new season of the Big Brother Naija.

He became the host for the show in 2017, and he has kept us entertained with the “table shaking” questions, fun tactics and most especially his outfits — We can’t wait.

Ebuka took to Twitter to share the exciting new. He shared, “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19!!! Can’t wait to be a part of yet another magical journey…“.

