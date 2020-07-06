Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Ready to Spice Things up as Host of #BBNaija Season 5

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning to our screens once again, as the host for the new season of the Big Brother Naija.

He became the host for the show in 2017, and he has kept us entertained with the “table shaking” questions, fun tactics and most especially his outfits — We can’t wait.

Ebuka took to Twitter to share the exciting new. He shared, “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19!!! Can’t wait to be a part of yet another magical journey…“.