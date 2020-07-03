IamEssential : “Not having a Job or a Steady Means of Income has been Mentally Draining” – Chuka

We had a chat with Chuka. A content creator who lost his job and income to COVID-19. Here’s how it happened.

Tell us more about Chuka

I’m a content creator and social media executive. I studied Agric but I ended up here lol. I worked at iOpenEye productions, a theatre production company focused on stories that involve women empowerment and equality.

How did you lose your income? What happened?

Corona happened. The theatre production company where I worked was really hit by the pandemic; all our shows all over the world got canceled for the year and that meant 2020 was basically done for us. So our management spoke to us and explained the predicament and what it meant for the office and that was it. Thankfully, they reached out to us first unlike most stories I’ve seen but yeah I understood the situation and now, here we are.

How did you manage your finances before the pandemic?

Does PiggyVest count? I had savings (thankfully) so that worked.

Do you have any employment benefits?



Nah, I don’t.

How are you managing your finances now?

Once again, PiggyVest and the grace of God, lol.

What has been the biggest challenge since you lost your job?

Mainly, the mental battle with myself every day. I love structure, I’m that kind of person. So I need that balance. Not having a job/a steady means of income has been mentally draining.

If you had the opportunity to buy employment insurance, would you?



Oh yeah, definitely. I crave structure and balance in my life. If there was a way for me to still be taken care of in times like this, I’m always gonna jump at the opportunity.

What are you looking forward to the most when the pandemic is over?

Getting back to regular life and work some way, somehow. I’ve been busy for years now, being idle doesn’t work for me lol.

