Chiamaka and Chijioke are the reason we are smiling and feeling all mushy today. In 2017, when they met in their office, Chijioke couldn’t take his eyes off Chiamaka. He tried to get her attention several times but it didn’t work. He got her number from a friend at work but still didn’t call for four months. Eventually, their love for Fali Pupa drew them closer on Instagram and he asked her for the same number he had all the while. They started talking and now they are happily married.

A few weeks back, the couple had a beautiful wedding for two and it was planned by 2706 Events. For now, let’s see their pre-wedding shoot captured by Laah Weddings and love story as told by Chijioke.

How We Met

By the groom, Chijioke

So our story started in 2017.

I was in my office and this beautiful lady walks in with 2 other colleagues for a meeting. In my mind, all I could think about was “who is this beautiful woman“. She was cool and very professional in a no-nonsense manner, she hardly gave me any attention beyond brief answers. Obviously this was a meeting that did not go well for me as I was so enamoured by her. Since we work in the same office I contrived to bump into her in the hallway, the cafeteria e.t.c but got the same treatment; cool and very professional. I even went as far as paying for lunch one day she was with her friend. Sadly for me, it was her friend that acknowledged and thought it was a green light. Honestly, that’s the extent to which my wife doesn’t know the effect she has on men.

I was getting desperate and engaged with another female colleague to get her number. Alas 3 months after, I didn’t have the courage to call (guys you know that type of woman that you will see and everything in the toasting manual goes out of the window). To cut the long story short, I took the cowards way and added her on LinkedIn (as a professional colleague (side note to guys: please update your LinkedIn picture if you want to add a lady you are interested in) and then took it a bit more informal by sending a follow request on Instagram which she accepted (Glory to God). I still did not do anything beyond just stalking her and reading up everything about her.

My big break came when she posted something about Fally Ipupa, as a sharp guy, I slid into her DM, told her I loved his music. Went further to add that I actually had spent 3 weeks with him in the same hotel in Congo Kinshasa (as I talk the thing, you will think he and I are besties, but I only ran into him once at the pool). But I had a lot of gist about him due to my interaction with the locals who adore him. Just like that my stock rose and we started talking about Congolese music and music generally in Francophone Africa (in my previous job I did a lot of travel in that region).

We talked for a while on the gram and then I asked for her number (which I already had for 4 months now). She gave it to me and we started talking and then went out on our first date. It was magical and I saw a softer and more approachable side of her when she let her hair down. I was hooked and knew I had found a life partner. I proposed to her a couple of months later at the mouth of the Estuary just before the open sea off the coast of Ghana (we were on a speedboat). I have found in her a friend, a homie, a lover, a confidant, a partner in crime, my ride or die, Bonnie and Clyde ain’t got nothing on us. Here is to munagi forever…Obi M…Uto M…..

Credits

Planner: @2706events

Photography: @laahweddings

Makeup: @andreajoanmua

Hair: @adefunkeee

Videography: @tariebi.joel.visuals