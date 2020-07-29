Movies & TV
’90s Kids will Soon Be Able to Stream their Favourite Childhood Sitcoms
Netflix is bringing back the childhood of a lot of ’90s kids!
If you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, the streaming giant recently acquired the rights to seven series of the late 90s into early 2000s era.
These series include; “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One,” all of them from the former UPN network’s library
According to Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, where the announcement was first made, each of these shows will be released on separate dates from August through to October this year.
Check out the announcement below:
Time to pop bottles🍾🍾
The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)
Moesha – Aug 1
The Game S1-3 – Aug 15
Sister Sister – Sept 1
Girlfriends – Sept 11
The Parkers – Oct 1
Half & Half – Oct 15
One on One – Oct 15
To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020
We can’t wait to see them on our screens!
Photo Credit: TheCypherPod