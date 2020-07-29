’90s Kids will Soon Be Able to Stream their Favourite Childhood Sitcoms

Netflix is bringing back the childhood of a lot of ’90s kids!

If you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, the streaming giant recently acquired the rights to seven series of the late 90s into early 2000s era.

These series include; “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One,” all of them from the former UPN network’s library

According to Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, where the announcement was first made, each of these shows will be released on separate dates from August through to October this year.

Check out the announcement below:

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

We can’t wait to see them on our screens!

Photo Credit: TheCypherPod