Catch up on Episode 1 & 2 of Damilola Mike Bamiloye’s New Series “Abbatoir”

Gospel movie producer and actor, Damilola Mike Bamiloye has released a new web series titled “Abbatoir”, which details need for spiritual growth.

Episode 1 and 2 is full of inspiration, lessons and even humour.

The web series stars Damiloye Mike Bamiloye, Kayode Owojori, Moses Korede Are, Kayode Babalola and others.

Damilola Mike Bamiloye has produced several gospel films including the recently released “The Train: The Journey of Faith“, a biographical epic movie on the early life of Mike Bamiloye. The film reached 1millions views on YouTube in 10 days.

