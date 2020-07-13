₦85 Million — That’s What the #BBNaija Season 5 Grand Prize is Worth



With the new season of Big Brother Naija making its highly anticipated premiere on July 19, we know you cannot wait to get all the scoop on the new housemates, the theme for this year and what the winner will walk away with.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will once again host the BBNaija show this year.

According to organisers, MultiChoice Nigeria, the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with N85 million worth of prizes!

Yes, way bigger than the previous editions.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30m cash prize; a top SUV; a trip to Dubai for two; a trip to Dublin; a two bedroom apartment; three smartphones; and a year’s supply of selected food stuff, snacks and drinks.

There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a Champion League final game live.