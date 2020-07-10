BN Weddings Video: Darlina & Olu’s Intimate Wedding in London

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

20 mins ago

 on

 

With different cities finally opening up,  we are super excited to see that we can have weddings now! Though these weddings have to be intimate and small, 2020 couples are not being stopped by it. Darlina and Olu went ahead with their big day in London. It was an outdoor intimate ceremony and of course, social distancing was practised.

Wedding videographer, Samon Films captured every moment of their day. In the video below, you’ll see all the emotions that played during their wedding, we bet you will love it.

 

If you want to see more wedding videos, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Videography: @samonfilms

