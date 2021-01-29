BN Wedding Video: Mimi & Edwin’s Royal Wedding in Ghana

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Mimi and Edwin have us feeling so emotional as they take that big final step into their forever journey. They first tied the knot in a beautiful traditional Ghanaian wedding. After the traditional rites, Mimi and Edwin said their “I do’s” in a grand white wedding ceremony. Mimi looked so regal as she walked down the aisle in her captivating wedding dress. The reception and after-party were all shades of fun as the bridesmaids and groomsmen brought so much ginger. It is always so beautiful and fulfilling to see people in love. Especially on their big day, when they both decide to become one. At that moment where they look into each other’s eyes and exchange their vows, nothing else matters – just the love birds.

Like a satisfying end to a romantic movie, everything about this wedding will make you grin with satisfaction. Enjoy the video below:

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings

 

