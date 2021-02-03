You Should Absolutely Check out Belinda & Mike’s Fun-filled Wedding

Belinda and Mike are now officially husband and wife. The lovers had first given us a lot to gush over with their vintage themed pre-wedding shoot.

They then tied the knot in a grand traditional engagement ceremony. Mike had gone with his supportive friends and family for the hand of his beautiful bride, Belinda. It was an awesome affair as the families of the love birds are now united, courtesy of the sweet phenomenon called love! The fun didn’t end there – it was in fact just the tip of the iceberg. Belinda and her boo, Mike sealed it off completely with their white wedding ceremony. After taking each other to the altar and exchanging their vows, the reception was all shades of lit! It is so exciting to see people celebrate love and we can’t help but join in the celebration.