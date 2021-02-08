It’s a College Love Story! Check out Amaka & Sam’s Destination Wedding In Dubai

We love to see how friendship grows into love. Through different phases, getting stronger with time, and finally ending with a “Happy ever after!”

Amaka & Sam met in College about six years ago. What started as a platonic friendship, with Sam helping Amaka out with her course soon turned into a blissful romance and here we are! Celebrating two adorable couple who are completely smitten and enjoying every bit of their forever journey. They had a breathtaking destination wedding in Dubai. The view from all angles as they exchanged their vows made it all the more magical. Amaka shares their love story and even extra details on how the proposal went down.

Keep scrolling to enjoy it all!

How we met

By bride-to-be, Amaka:

We were introduced to each other by a mutual friend at our college dorm in January 2015. I thought Sam was cute but I just wanted to be friends. Sam started helping me in accounting since he was passing the class. We began to hang out more and our friendship eventually turned into a relationship. We started dating about 3 months later.

The Proposal

When Sam wants to surprise me, he goes all out. We got engaged in Santorini, Greece while on summer vacation for “Sam’s birthday” as I knew it. Sam’s sister and her husband also came along and knew of the engagement plans, and kept the secret. Our vacation included a visit to Venice, Rome, Santorini and Paris for a few days each. Sam felt his best opportunity to surprise me was in Greece and began calling hotels to help organize and plan the details in January 2019.

On the day of the proposal, Sam told me that he had reserved a table at a restaurant for us to dress up and go on a formal date. I am never one to say no to an opportunity to do my makeup and dress nice, so I gladly accepted, no questions asked. This is how Sam’s proposal plan was almost ruined. The restaurant was supposed to send someone to come pick us up, but for some reason, Sam was unable to reach them. After 30 minutes of trying, Sam decided they had no choice but to walk because sunset was approaching and that was a big part of the plan for Sam. It was a 10-minute walk, I had heels on, and Santorini has lots of steps. However, we made the walk, got there in time, and I still had no idea what was about to happen.

Once we got there, we walked to the private terrace overlooking the ocean and caldera. Sam noticed the hidden photographer was already capturing the moment. Sam’s sister and her husband told me they had already left Santorini the day before, so I wasn’t expecting to see them walk out behind me. It was at that point the music started playing, I started crying and Sam went down on one knee. I said yes as best as I could with so many happy tears and emotions.

The night ended beautifully as we watched the sunset and gazed at the Santorini lights. We then went on to celebrate our engagement and wrapped up our vacation in Paris before returning home. We have been together for 4 years before we got engaged. To date, we have been together for almost 6 years. We were engaged for 1 year and 6 months. We got engaged in June of 2019 and got married in November of 2020.

