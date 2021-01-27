Connect with us

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 369

Career Inspired

Maymunah Kadiri, Nelson Olanipekun, Adekemi Adeniyan selected for 2021 Aspen Institute's New Voice Fellowship

Inspired Living

We Spoke to A Couple Who Welcomed a Set of Twins After 16 Years of Marriage | The Conversation Will Leave You Smiling

Features Inspired

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Inspired

Eloho Omame & Odunayo Eweniyi are on a Mission to Help Women Invest in Tech with FirstCheck Africa

Inspired

Nominate an outstanding Corporate Woman for the Top 100 Career Women's List in Nigeria

Features Inspired

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Inspired Scoop

Nominate an Exceptional Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick's 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

Features Inspired

Chisom Winifred: For the Stuck and Confused Creative

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 369

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @oloriabiola
Gele @khernys_touch
Makeup: @divadivineatelier

@mizwanneka
Outfit: @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @seun_williams
Lace Fabric @bryrubyfabrics
Asooke @molbaks_alasooke

Bella: @rikkochette

@serwaaamihere
Shot by @abeikumills
Hair: @oh_my_hairr
Dress: @yartelgh
Makeup: @shadesandbrushes

Makeup : @adebisi_makeovers
Dress: @bky_couture

@pamdee_fashion

Wedding guest @zainab.adekoya
Dress @ronniex_couture
Makeup @rubyzainbeauty

Bella: @anniehaircollection

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @seun_williams

@chiomagoodhair
Dress: @trishocouture
Hair: @goodhairltd
Photography: @kgpixels

Photography: @biyiadeleke

Bella: @chisom_____
Makeup @faces_bysomie

@therealrhonkefella
Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections

Bella: @serwaaamihere
Dress by @sima_brew
Photography : @focalinception

@mamiohmyhair
Outfit @_orynbysimabrew
Hair @oh_my_hairr
Shot by @ansahkenphotography

@aakosua_vee

@sharonooja Dress: @revampcouturebypat

@i.mobolaji_
Dress: @curvesandstitches_
Makeup: @houseoftunmi

Kids!

@anike_isijola and her mini me twining
Styled @elanfashion_ng
Hair accessories @urezkulture
Photography: @modu27photography

 

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Mfonobong Inyang: In 2021, Give Yourself the Gift of Critical Thinking and Perspective
Advertisement
css.php