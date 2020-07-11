All the Trending Stories you Can’t Miss from the Past Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

 

Watch #StylPlus’ Epic Performance at The #Uandi2020 Wedding!

You’ve Got to See Obianuju & Chidube’s Beautiful Wedding With 20 Guests

Darlina & Olu’s Wedding Video is Giving Us All The Feels

Honeymoon spots you’ll love to see

 

Get Ready for a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in China

Sentosa is One #BNHoneymoonSpot You’ll Love

A Baecation in This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Phuket is a Must

Next pre-wedding shoots, proposals and love stories…

 

Michael Was Sure That He Had Found a Wife in Ella!

They Went From High School Friends to Lovers! See Nancy & Jessy’s Pre-wedding Shoot

The #AZ2020 Pre-wedding Shoot is All The Cuteness You Need Today

Chijioke Couldn’t Take His Eyes Off Chiamaka On Their First Meeting

The 3rd Time was Definitely the Charm for Nneoma & Osaze!

From our contributors…

5 Alternative Venues for an Intimate Wedding You Should Know About

Here’s Why Communication is Important in Your Relationship by David Steinacker

You definitely want to see some bridal inspo…

We are Totally Here for This Vintage Wedding Styled Shoot

Prepare to Pin These Wedding Dresses by Zynnell Zuh

You Need to See This Igbo Traditional Wedding Styled Shoot

 

Now beauty looks for the big day…

This Traditional Beauty Look is Dripping Some Igbo Goodness

One Word for This Bridal Look by Bimpe Onakoya is FLAWLESS

This Igbo Beauty Look will Have You Queening on Your Traditional Wedding

This Nude Bridal Look is Just Right for the Big Day!

You Can Add This Vintage Touch to Your Bridal Look

