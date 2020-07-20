Davido & Burna Boy feature on Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

The deluxe version of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” has been released and it features Afrobeat stars, Davido and Burna Boy.

Davido is featured on Track 25, “Tsunami“, while Burna Boy is featured on Track 34, “Enjoy Yourself (Remix)“.

The deluxe album houses 15 new tracks and features from Young Thug, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Burna Boy, Jamie Foxx, A Boogie, Calboy, Queen Naija, Davido, Dafi Woo, and PNB Rock.

Prior to the release of the new deluxe version, Pop Smoke’s debut album featured 19 songs. “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” featured Future, Swae Lee, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, and more.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during what looked like a robbery in his Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles home, on February 19, 2020.

Listen Up!

Davido – Tsunami

Burna Boy – Enjoy Yourself