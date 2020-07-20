Connect with us

Davido & Burna Boy feature on Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

New Music: Baba Roscoe - African Woman

Nicki Minaj is Expecting a Baby 🎉

New EP: Tosing - Sugar Puss

New Music: Blackdude feat. Leke Lee & Leopard - Moolah

The Official Trailer for Beyoncé's Visual Album "Black Is King" stars Yemi Alade, Jay-Z & Naomi Campbell

Have You Heard #BBNaija's Laycon's Single featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce - "Fierce"

Here’s the Remake of Bob Marley’s Iconic Song “One Love” feat. The Marleys, Patoranking & Natty

2Baba, Stanley Enow, Yemi Alade team up for “Stand Together"

Oxlade serves up Visualizer for "Hold On"

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 hours ago

 on

 

The deluxe version of  Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” has been released and it features Afrobeat stars, Davido and Burna Boy.

Davido is featured on Track 25, “Tsunami“, while Burna Boy is featured on Track 34, “Enjoy Yourself (Remix)“.

The deluxe album houses 15 new tracks and features from Young Thug, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Burna Boy, Jamie Foxx, A Boogie, Calboy, Queen Naija, Davido, Dafi Woo, and PNB Rock.

Prior to the release of the new deluxe version, Pop Smoke’s debut album featured 19 songs. “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” featured Future, Swae Lee, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, and more.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during what looked like a robbery in his Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles home, on February 19, 2020.

Listen Up!

Davido – Tsunami

 

Burna Boy – Enjoy Yourself

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

