Do You Own The Makeup Revolution Studio Bronzer? Nyma Tang Has Thoughts

Today’s beauty tutorial by Beauty Influencer Nyma Tang is a soft glam makeup look that barely looks like she’s wearing any makeup but definitely pops. If you are a dark skin babe, you definitely recreate this!

On her channel she said:

Hey Guys, Today’s video is over the highly anticipated Makeup Revolution Bronzers. Do these new bronzers work on darker skin tones? Make sure to watch and find out my thoughts! Have you tried these new bronzers yet? What are your thoughts? Make sure to subscribe and turn on post notifications! Love, Nyma

Watch the full video below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!