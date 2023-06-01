WATCH: Jackie Aina & Nyma Tang Explore the Darkest Foundation Shades by Top Beauty Brands in 2023

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Mega beauty and lifestyle influencer Jackie Aina is back with a new video on her channel, only this time, she has a special guest, fellow beauty vlogger and activist– Nyma Tang!

In the video, the duo explore the darkest foundation shades offered by beauty brands in 2023.

Jackie wrote on her channel:

Today we FINALLY have Nyma Tang on the channel, and in this video, we’re looking at all the darkest shades Sephora and Ulta had to offer. How far have shade ranges come in 2023? How far do we have to go? Stick around and find out in today’s video because some brands deserve the BOMBASTIC side eye, criminal offensive SIDE EYE!

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

