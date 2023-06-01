Denola Grey Is The New Face Of Fenty Beauty UK

In a collaboration between Boots UK and Fenty Beauty, the search for the next face of the brand in the UK has led to the discovery of seven exceptional talents to represent the brand. Among these remarkable talents are Nigerian beauty enthusiasts Denola Grey and Priscilla Oluwasola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla the Creator 💕 (@priscillaolu)

Speaking about the exciting news, Denola said, “Beyond ecstatic to finally share that I have been chosen as a face of Fenty Beauty UK! I can’t tell you how surreal this is and just how much this means to me! @fentybeauty has always been a dream and has been an iconic history maker. What a way to usher in the next phase of my life in England and globally. Find me in your favorite @bootsuk store in the UK and Ireland!! Pinch me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

you’re looking at the new faces of @fentybeauty UK baby! Surreal ✨🤍 pic.twitter.com/pF9Umfqpfc — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) June 1, 2023