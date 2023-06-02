Connect with us

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our "A Better You" Series This June!

Denola Grey Is The New Face Of Fenty Beauty UK

WATCH: Jackie Aina & Nyma Tang Explore the Darkest Foundation Shades by Top Beauty Brands in 2023

Experience the fusion of luxury skincare and wellness at the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury in Lagos | June 10th

Trust Us, Glory O. Kings' Headwrap Tutorial Is A Must Watch!

Hayet Rida Just Launched an Artistic Jewellery Store That all Fashionistas Can’t Afford To Miss!

Here's Every Stunning Beauty Look At the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

23 Breathtaking Beauty Portraits From The 9th AMVCA Opening Ceremony/Cultural Night

These Were The Most Alluring Beauty Looks At The 8th AMVCA

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don’t Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Hey, BNers!

We welcome you to June! In this new month, BellaNaija.com and BellaNaijaStyle.com/Beauty have joined forces to create awareness around the need to improve personal health and wellness, finances, habits and every aspect of your life through our spanking new “A Better You” activities!

Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select activations, panel discussions, weekly challenges, Q&A sessions and more fun events that will connect thought leaders from various fields with our mega audience to be the best versions of themselves.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijonline@bellanaijabeauty, and www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNBABetterYou!

Don’t miss the interactive and Insightful conversations every Saturday in June at 1:00 PM (WAT) on @bellanaijabeauty‘s IG Live.

See the calendar below so you don’t miss a thing.

