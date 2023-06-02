Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don’t Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Hey, BNers!

We welcome you to June! In this new month, BellaNaija.com and BellaNaijaStyle.com/Beauty have joined forces to create awareness around the need to improve personal health and wellness, finances, habits and every aspect of your life through our spanking new “A Better You” activities!

Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select activations, panel discussions, weekly challenges, Q&A sessions and more fun events that will connect thought leaders from various fields with our mega audience to be the best versions of themselves.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijonline, @bellanaijabeauty, and www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNBABetterYou!

Don’t miss the interactive and Insightful conversations every Saturday in June at 1:00 PM (WAT) on @bellanaijabeauty‘s IG Live.

See the calendar below so you don’t miss a thing.