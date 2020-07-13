With over 15 years of experience in the makeup, art and fashion industry and having worked multiple fashion weeks from Lagos to New York. Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics Africa, Marco Louis knows a thing or two about trends. Here are his top 6 trends to look out for this season.

Like silhouettes in fashion change every season, so too does makeup. From placement to texture and colour. Everything changes from season to season. The key thing for me to nail a trend is always customization. Wear it your way and you will own it every time.

– Marco Louis MAC Senior Artist

1: Embellishment: Delving into the super-luxe trend, makeup is used to create jewellery like details on the skin. Glitter and sparkle are used outside of traditional ways. Cheeks, lips, as freckles. Why not? MAC has a host of uber reflective glitter available both in-store and online, take time this season to experiment with how you choose to wear your favourite sparkles.

2: Skin is always in: This season, skin in all its natural glory is all the rage. Though lightweight foundations like MAC Face and Body is the perfect formula to mimic youthful, healthy skin. Taking great care of your skin is ultra-important. Top up on your regular moisture throughout the day with MAC Prep + Prime Fix + mist. A light spritz of this every few hours will make for all the moisture your skin needs.

3: Boldly Bronze: Bronzer has always been the easiest hack to give the skin an instant shot of sun power. This season, bronzer takes centre stage as the star of all overlook. Consider your bronzer for eyes, cheeks and even lips pared with a lip

conditioner for a monochromatic full look. MAC Matte Bronze is my go-to for creating a seamless finish.

4: Back to the future: Liner is the ultimate detail to create a more ‘done up’ finish to your look. The future of liner is, well, exactly that. Futuristic. As opposed to the classic take on winged liner as seen in the ’50s, this season calls for sharp, straight dagger-like finishes. Paired against natural modern skin and a conditioned lip the finish is almost warrior-like. MAC penultimate liner features a felt tip applicator making for easy and clean application without the fuss.

5: Monochrome: Sticking to our guns with this uniform trend, the colour should not be dismissed. Makeup artists across the board have been featuring using lipstick on both cheeks and lips for an easy application for both pros and beginners. MAC Powderkiss lipstick in all its moisturizing matte glory is perfect for this. Visit a MAC store to select the perfect shade for you with one of our professional makeup artists.

6: Bold lips: MAC is known for its mélange of lip colours with shades and textures to suit any wearer out there. Bold lips have always been the easiest way to add an ultimate feminine detail without too much effort. Matte lips are still En Vogue and with countless shades available, all you need to do is spend some time with our pros to pick your favourite shade.

