To give the Best of Entertainment, DSTV & GOTV Introduces ESPN, Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’, and ‘Lance’ for your Viewing

‘Content is king’ we hear repeatedly. It’s no wonder DStv continues to provide customers with the very best of entertainment.

This week, DStv brings exciting news; “ESPN is now on DStv and GOtv”, “Black is King” by Beyonce, and “Lance”.

Lovers of sports are in for a treat as two 24-hour ESPN channels will be made available to DStv customers from July 29th, 2020.

These channels will feature every major US sport as well as European football. Sports fans can now look forward to popular Premier American leagues including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), via ESPN & ESPN2.

The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL). Kicking off this Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 5:00 PM, customers can tune in to ESPN on DStv channel 218, GOtv channel 37 & ESPN 2 DStv channel 219.

This weekend, on August 1, 2020, exclusive to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, and Confam is “Black is King”, the two-hour film by Beyoncé.

Based on the music of ‘The Lion King’: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King, Black Is King tells the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. Guided by his ancestors, father, and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. Showing at 9:00 PM on M-Net channel 101.

“Lance” is a two-hour documentary on Lance Armstrong that explores his remarkable accomplishments as a racing cyclist, his many endorsements, and subsequently a very public, fall from grace due to the use of drugs.

Part two of the series titled “30 for 30” will broadcast this Saturday, August 1 at 10:30 pm, right after the special programming of Beyoncé’s visual album, Black Is King. Both exclusive shows will air on M-Net channel 101.

Looks like exciting times this week and that’s not all.

For more details on programming and upcoming shows and self-service options visit our website or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store for more information and self-service options.

You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv WhatsApp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines, and Bank Apps.

Customers who are always on the go and won’t like to miss out anything can log into DStv Now and Catch up on all the excitement.

