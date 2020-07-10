New EP: Ryan Omo – Ace

Following the recently-released “Belema“, Dr Dolor Entertainment’s finest, Ryan Omo, continues his amazing run of form into 2020 by following up with the EP “Ace.”

“Ace” is a project that details the several experiences with women in his life and it houses 5 tracks.

It starts off with “Self Introduction“, produced by Tayoristar, a song which gives insight into what to expect from the EP. “Need Ya”, produced by Magicsticks, comes next and it sees Ryan Omo expressing his awkward desires for that special girl who’s already with his best friend.

“Belema,” the already released song from the EP, sees Ryan Omo being that intentional guy who knows what he wants in his woman and will do anything to get her, while “Orlando Drive” is a smooth tune that details his past experiences with ladies and this song reminds Ryan Omo why he’s never doing a go-getter when it comes to ladies. The song was produced by Tayoristar.

“Mena,” produced by Magicsticks draws a curtain on the EP. On it, Ryan Omo finally finds the girl of his choice who’s ready to be his “Belema.”

Listen and enjoy: