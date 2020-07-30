Connect with us

Inspired

Zambian Golden Daka is Morehouse College's 2020 Class Valedictorian!

Career Inspired

Adeyinka Tekenah, Kehinde Ayanleye make Africa Netpreneur Prize 50 Finalists

Career Inspired

Òwe Yorùbá - 'A Rescue to the Threatened Yoruba Language' by Dayo Adedayo

Features Inspired

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person...

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired News

Meet the 4 Africans Selected for the 2020 Echoing Green Fellowship

BN TV Inspired

"Do It Afraid" - Watch Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne's Inspiring Speech at TEDxLagos

Career Features Inspired

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

BN TV Inspired

Be Inspired by Tara Fela-Durotoye's Journey on "Against the Odds with Peace Hyde"

Features Inspired

Cisi Eze: Seeking Validation with Intention

Inspired

Zambian Golden Daka is Morehouse College’s 2020 Class Valedictorian!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Golden Daka Zambian Golden Daka is Morehouse College’s valedictorian of the class of 2020!

Inside Morehouse shares that Daka was a transfer student with Zambian roots and he majored in psychology. He maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA from the time he arrived at Morehouse with no idea how to pay his tuition. During the New Student Orientation in 2017, Daka was able to talk his way into a UNCF (United Negro College Fund) scholarship, which helped to cover most of his studies. He was determined to finish a Morehouse man.

As valedictorian, Daka is expected to present a speech, which he says will touch on his experience that educated him at the college, and prepared him to thrive in the face of challenges.

Daka said, “When I graduated from high school, I had a 2.9 GPA and wasn’t that great of a student, but when Morehouse decided to invest in me, I didn’t want anyone to regret it. I felt like I was a reflection of the immigrant community and people who didn’t have very much. I became very motivated and focused because I was going to school for my grandmother, my family, and for those at the College who believed in me. I didn’t want them to say that Golden came to Morehouse and stunk it all up. I wanted them to be more apt to help people like me and be able to say, ‘We found a scholarship for Golden, and he came in here and killed it’.”

Daka is expected to begin the one-year James H. Dunn fellowship governmental honors program which will enable him work with the Illinois governor for a year before starting law school.

Morehouse College’s 136th annual Commencement has been scheduled to take place at 10:00a.m on the 13th of December 2020. The Commencement was moved from May, by students and administrators, to reduce the community’s exposure to COVID 19. A commencement speaker is yet to be announced and the administrators are still finalizing the location for the event, which is usually held at Century Campus in the shadow of Morehouse’s oldest building, Graves Hall.

Photo Credit: YouTube – Morehouse College

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Cisi Eze: Seeking Validation with Intention

Advertisement
css.php