In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It’s SS21 Collection ‘The Faces in the Cloud’

It examines the value in being different and the communities for which difference occurs that can either serve as a spectacle or an embrace. It is a political decision to wedge fabrics that complicate yet offer a solidified stance-a peaceful coexisting.

The fabrication is soft but deliberately charged against a few hard pieces. It forces contact, using intricate details to mirror a sense of uniqueness and individuality.

It is an ode to those who have used their style and visual representation to fight oppression and how many stories are contained in the clothes we wear.