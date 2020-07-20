Connect with us

Style

In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It's SS21 Collection 'The Faces in the Cloud'

Style

12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

Style

15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi's Top BellaStylistas

Style

Torlowei Is The Lingerie Brand Fashion Girls Love, And You Should Too

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Kim Oprah, Toju Foyeh, Bonang Matheba, Ebuka Obi Uchendu & More

Movies & TV Scoop Style

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

Style

Take A Sneak Peek Into Mihlali Ndamase's World: Quarantine Edition

Style

This Gorgeous Photo Shoot Lensed By Lex Ash Reimagines Ebonee Davis in Nigerian Designer Brands 

Style

Taryor Gabriels' 'A Tailor's Tale' Lookbook Is Here — and So Are All of Your New Outfit Ideas

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Too Good To Miss Stories on BellaNaija Style Now!

Style

In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It’s SS21 Collection ‘The Faces in the Cloud’

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Gender fluid Nigerian brand Orange Culture has released it’s SS 2021 collection entitled The Faces in the Cloud.

 

According to a statement from the brand:

It examines the value in being different and the communities for which difference occurs that can either serve as a spectacle or an embrace. It is a political decision to wedge fabrics that complicate yet offer a solidified stance-a peaceful coexisting.

The fabrication is soft but deliberately charged against a few hard pieces. It forces contact, using intricate details to mirror a sense of uniqueness and individuality.

It is an ode to those who have used their style and visual representation to fight oppression and how many stories are contained in the clothes we wear.

See the full collection below:
Credits
PHOTOGRAPHY – MICHAEL OSHAI (@MIKEYOSHAI)
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT – INI LADIPO (@INI_LADIPO) AND SEUN GEORGE (@SEUNTHEARTIST)
STYLING/CREATIVE DIRECTION – ADEBAYO OKE-LAWAL (@THEORANGENERD)
STYLING ASSISTANT – ENI ZAINAB OWONIKOKO (@THE.ENIYAN.CLUSTER)
MAKE UP – ANU OYEDELE (@A.J.I.D.E)
HAIR – OPE (@HAIRBYOPE_SMADE)
MODELS – SAMUEL FROM 90S MODEL MANAGEMENT (@90SMODELMGMT) AND ANNABEL FROM FEW MODELS (@FEWMODELS)
BACKDROP – PAINTED BY DRICKY @dricky_

Words by @kecyfa

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Odein Princewill: A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving South Africa

These BellaNaijarians Have the Most Hilarious Barber’s Shop Experiences

Advertisement
css.php