Unemployed? Here’s a Chance to Earn & Make Money through the CICOD Affiliate Programme

It goes without saying that Covid-19 has affected the livelihoods of many Nigerians. Our unemployment rate was already at a disappointing high and newer projections predict that it may rise to 33.6% by the end of 2020 – that’s 39.4 million Nigerians. While supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a major part of what we do, here at CICOD, we are also committed to providing young people with viable job opportunities so that we can begin to provide real solutions for youth unemployment.

Allow us to introduce you to our affiliate programme: Independent CICOD Executives (ICE). This is a programme in which we give young people extensive training about our product, enabling them to source and onboard customers on their own and receive a commission of the revenue generated by all the customers they bring on! This is a job opportunity that allows you to still maintain your relative independence as an affiliate and still bring in some money for your household.

As an Independent CICOD Executive, you aren’t just another sales channel or representative for us as a firm. In actual fact, you become part of the larger CICOD team, working within a network of people dedicated to improving the output and efficiency of MSMEs. As we cultivate these affiliate partnerships, creating thousands of jobs amidst an unemployment crisis, we also provide the marketing, sales, and support services for the products you’re going out to sell.

For the most part, this is good news for young people and good news for us because we get to work with extremely intelligent young people. However, it’s also good news for the SMEs that you will be bringing on board. Because of you, these SMEs will have access to the CICOD suite of tools helping them manage their businesses more efficiently, and effectively in this digital age! Everyone wins! What’s not to love?

Are you available to consistently commit some time to resell our products to MSMEs? Are you looking to make some money? Join the CICOD team of Independent CICOD Executives today!

There’s no joining fee, and as long as you have a bank account and a referee*, you’re good to go. Come and join the CICOD community.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content