Jackie Aina Tried Out These African Beauty Brands, Find Out Her Honest Opinion

Jackie Aina is out with a new video on her channel, and today she shares some African beauty brands we need to know.

On her channel she says:

Hey guys! Today I wanted to spotlight some African owned makeup brands that you’ve been sleeping on! Some of these black owned brands in todays video may be brands you’ve never been introduced to, OR already current faves of yours. Either way, enjoy! xo P R O D U C T S M E N T I O N E D: yanga beauty prym matte primer https://bit.ly/32MDO4E nuban beauty d-glow highlighter https://bit.ly/2WMXYYu nuban beauty concealer https://bit.ly/2ONtDV1 nuban beauty sponge https://bit.ly/2OQpShA uoma beauty contour stick https://bit.ly/30CryB1 nuban beauty in my skin foundation https://bit.ly/2OK4Cu2 prime beauty bronzers http://bit.ly/2XC1i64 opv beauty rainbow splash palette https://bit.ly/2OK5tee whiplashed cosmetics FLUFF lash http://bit.ly/2mpzBQF marena beaute blush palette https://bit.ly/3jsNaIy marena beaute honey lipstick https://bit.ly/30yQitM yanga beauty setting spray https://bit.ly/2BlO2NR

Watch

