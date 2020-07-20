“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” – Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of a young South African lady who runs a creative communications agency.

Rorisang Setlogelo is an entrepreneur who runs what she describes as a powerhouse through-the-line creative communications agency that communicates with designed thinking through messages that cultivate unique brand experiences.

Her firm moves beyond traditional advertising and delve into pushing boundaries with crisp execution and creative-driven ideas. Having cut her teeth on the client-side at Coca Cola and SAB Miller, Rori would later cross over to agency side at Mortimer Harvey where she learnt to structure an agency to deliver value to clients.

Rorisang is the Founder and Chief Executive at Roth Media.

Watch the episode below:

 

