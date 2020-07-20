Connect with us

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Dodos Uvieghara, Siyabunny & More

BellaNaija Style

Published

7 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Dodos Uvieghara

Rita Dominic

Lilian Afegbai

Ogwa Iweze & Doyin Dokpesi 

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Liesl Laurie

Lungile Thabethe

Nyane Lebajoa

Siyanda ‘SiyaBunny’ Dzenga

 


