BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Lilian Esoro, Dodos Uvieghara, Folu Storms & More

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Dodos Uvieghara

Folu Storms

Eki Ogunbor

Dakore Akande

Sanchan Elegushi

Zina Anumudu

Lungile Thabethe

Teniola ‘Tenny Coco’ Kashaam

Lilian Esoro

Bebe ‘Bibyonce’ Omagbemi 

 

