Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Lilian Esoro, Dodos Uvieghara, Folu Storms & More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!
Dodos Uvieghara
Folu Storms
Eki Ogunbor
Dakore Akande
Sanchan Elegushi
Zina Anumudu
Lungile Thabethe
Teniola ‘Tenny Coco’ Kashaam
Lilian Esoro
Bebe ‘Bibyonce’ Omagbemi