James Hope College gets celebrated for Excellence at the 4th Edition of the British Council Recognition & Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

This year, to recognize scholarly excellence, James Hope College received multiple prizes including,

Best in the World Category for English as a Second Language – Two awards

Best Across Eight Subjects in Nigeria – One award

Best in Nigeria Category – Eight awards

High Achievement Category – Two awards

These awards acknowledge exceptional Nigerian-based learners’ achievements in Cambridge examinations taken by students around the world. The primary purpose of these awards is to celebrate and recognize the success of high-performing Cambridge learners and the partner schools that have exemplified Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection policies.

Elated at this laudable feat, the Founder/Chairman of James Hope College, Jim Ovia congratulated the awardees and commended the management of the College. According to Ovia, the College would continually offer “world-class education that would enable our students to compete favourably on a global scale.”

James Hope College is an educational initiative of the Jim Ovia Foundation. Since its inception, the College has consistently maintained an outstanding academic pace within and beyond Nigeria. Some of its accolades include (but not limited to):

100% A* – C in all 13 subjects registered for the 2019 November IGCSE Examinations The 2019 Cambridge Summer School Scholarship awarded to a James Hope College student British Council Awards for Best In Nigeria in Biology, Chemistry and Geography for the 2018 November IGCSE Examinations British Council Award for High Achievement in Nigeria in Design and Technology for the 2018 November IGCSE Examinations 100% perfect score in the 2018 Cambridge Checkpoint Examination Best 2016/2017 BECE result in Delta State Overall Best Student for the 2016/2017 BECE in Delta State

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recognizes the exceptional performance of learners around the world in Cambridge examinations. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents.

Indeed, James Hope College is making its mark in the academic landscape within and outside Nigeria.

