Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: So, With All That Is Going On With The World... Have You Taken a Good Look at Your Finances?

You Should Sign Your Girl-Child up for W.TEC's She Creates Next - 2020

The DearDesigner Mentorship Program wants to Help Young Designers Master the Basics

Bowen University launches its First Virtual Tour to give an Immersive Experience of the Institution

#BNShareYourHustle: Magic Box Nigeria is Here to Curate Bespoke Gifts For You & Yours

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Join Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo on the 3rd Edition of Fidelity Bank’s ‘Giving Her Wings’ series as she talks about making a mark in Primary Healthcare

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here's How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Tolulope Oginni, the CEO of Transfurd Limited, an agricultural development and management service company.

Transfurd Limited comprises of Transfurd Farms, Transfurd Technology (an online food store), Transfurd Business School and Transfurd Property. The company also helps in setting up farms, provides farmland leasing/sales, and youth empowerment services.

Tolulope currently owns over 100 hectares of land in several states across Nigeria where he plants, processes and packages crops such as rice, maize and cassava. The company currently sells Ofada Rice, Coconut Garri, and Odourless Fufu.

He founded Transfurd with two things in mind: transformation of lives through eradication of poverty and hunger, and democratisation of wealth through agriculture.

The Transfurd Empowerment Scheme, launched in 2018, gives out 1 acre of land to 10 farmers and also providing financial and training support to work on the lands. Thanks to strong partners like International Fund for Agricultural Development( IFAD), Ministry of Agriculture Ogun State, Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme.

In 2019, Tolulope was appointed Vice President of the World Food Program at the Ghana International Model United Nations Conference. He was also named in Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 (Business Category) Class of 2019.

Tolulope holds a bachelors degree in Management from Olabisi Onabanjo University and another in Business Administration & Management from the University of Lagos.

We celebrate Tolulope for playing a role in ensuring food security in Nigeria while empowering youths and small scale farmers and we’re rooting for him!

