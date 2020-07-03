For its 8th Anniversary, Jumia Nigeria rewards Customers with Amazing Giveaways + Slashes Prices by over 80%

As part of its 8th-anniversary celebration, Jumia Nigeria is rewarding customers on its platform. In a special edition of the Anniversary giveaway, tagged “Explosion Day”, customers who visit the platform on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 stand a chance of getting amazing deals at almost 99.9% off and winning prizes under different categories on the jumia.com.ng website and Jumia Mobile App. Here are the various initiatives:

In the Treasure Hunt category, customers can buy high-value items for 99% at an almost free price by searching the treasure hidden item in the product category. This offer is open today Friday, July 3rd at 12 midnight and by 6 pm to customers only on the Jumia App.

Under the Flash Sales category, several sanitary, hygiene, gadget, electronics, and household products, such as soap, diaper, fan, phones, laptops, video games, wristwatches, furniture, and others are being offered to customers at slashed prices. This offer is open at 12 am, 10 am, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm to customers on the Jumia App.

Customers can also win Jumia Vouchers which offer them the chance to shop from Jumia’s top category products, such as home entertainment systems, sophisticated smartphones. The Voucher offer is open to customers on both web and App.

There is also the spin and win category which gives customers the opportunity to win a cash prize of N10,000. This is available to customers on the Jumia App.

The Jumia anniversary celebration has been an exciting one for all Jumia Customers since June 22nd, 2020. If you’re yet to enjoy mouth-watering discounts since the beginning of the celebration, now is the time, up until July 5th. Don’t dull!

