Connect with us

Music

Krizbeatz is Out with a New Album "African Time"

Music

New Music: Mo Eazy feat. Mystro - Balance

Music

New Music: Ak Mogazy - Awimayehun

Music Scoop

Cuppy's "Original Copy" is about Being Fearless to Do You - Read our Exclusive Interview

BN TV Music

Praiz's Performance of "Madu" on Ndani Sessions is so Amazing

Music

New Music + Video: Blaq Jerzee - Olo

Music

New Music + Video: Terry G - Omo Dada

Music

New Music: Niniola - Addicted

Music

New Music: Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman - AG Baby

Music

New Music: Cuppy feat. Rema & Rayvanny - Jollof on the Jet

Music

Krizbeatz is Out with a New Album “African Time”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Producer Krizbeatz offers his star-studded “African Time” album.

The 14-track project is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it taps influences from several parts on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality.

The project features award-winning East African singer, Diamond Platnumz, as well as Vanessa Mdee, Nandy and Rayvanny. Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Teni, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Ghana’s Samini and Fuse ODG also make appearances on the album.

Listen to the album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: You Really Should Get a LinkedIn Profile Today

Grace Agada: How Do You Secure Your Finances In a World Of So Much Uncertainty?

Lola Ayangbayi: 5 Proofreading Tips for an Error-Free CV

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Advertisement
css.php