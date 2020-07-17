Krizbeatz is Out with a New Album “African Time”

Producer Krizbeatz offers his star-studded “African Time” album.

The 14-track project is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it taps influences from several parts on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality.

The project features award-winning East African singer, Diamond Platnumz, as well as Vanessa Mdee, Nandy and Rayvanny. Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Teni, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Ghana’s Samini and Fuse ODG also make appearances on the album.

Listen to the album below: