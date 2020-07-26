BN Collection To Closet | Chioma Ikokwu In Lola Baej

Lola Baej is a Nigerian womenswear brand that focuses on functional but directional workwear and this new look featuring BellaStylista Chioma Ikokwu.

We recently spotted the beautypreneur and style star in a piece from Lola Baej ‘s collection on the ‘gram. The fashionable entrepreneur wore the fitted mustard dress with on trend square toe heels.

The two piece set most definitely makes a statement and features fluted sleeves and ombré pleat detail on the skirt. Chioma opted for wavy waist length hair, neutral makeup and a white manicure completed the chic look.

Credits

Outfit: @lolabaej

Muse: @chiomagoodhair

