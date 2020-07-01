Monalisa Chinda-Coker features on Fidelity bank’s ‘Giving her Wings’ Series to discuss thriving in a Male-dominated Business World

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Working in Nollywood, alongside being a producer, philanthropist, and business owner is obviously not easy to juggle.

Episode Two of ‘Giving Her Wings’ is here and it features Monalisa Chinda-Coker, multiple award-winning actress, entrepreneur, humanitarian, producer, and entertainer. 

In this episode, Monalisa gives us details on how she’s able to deal with running a thriving business in a male-dominated industry.

Just in case you missed episode one, click here to catch up. It features Mariam Lawani of Greenhill Recycling.
