NACK Apparel & HelpNow to Auction Signed Celebrity Jerseys to Support Communities affected by COVID-19

As part of measures to uplift 2 million Lagosians who have been badly hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, NACK (Nigerian Articulate Culture Kollection) in conjunction with HelpNow, an initiative of Softcom has launched a charity auction to fund initiatives to help communities affected by the pandemic.

This collaboration intends to get 20 Extraordinary Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in different endeavors to sign on NACK’s LXN Jerseys. These autographed jerseys will be auctioned via social media and all proceeds will go to Helpnow.ng towards getting support to the neediest amongst us.

The first auction will take place on Friday, July 24th with renowned comedian Basket Mouth, who will be hosting a live auction of a jersey he signed on his Instagram page at 7.30 PM. Other celebrities like Innocent “2Baba” Idibia and many more will also auction their signed jerseys in the coming weeks in the bid to achieve the N50M goal.

HelpNow has so far raised over 11 million Naira which has already been disbursed to about 1850 households and they have resolved to ensure that the target is met. Project Manager of HelpNow initiative, Adewale Osideinde, disclosed that the initiative was an avenue to provide succor to vulnerable people that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and urgently need help.

According to him: “Many are literally unable to provide food for themselves and their families. We thank Nigerians for their donations so far on the platform, but there are millions more out there still waiting for a touch. It’s important that we have more people giving so we can ensure none of these people go to bed hungry.”

League of Extraordinary Nigerians (LXN) is a movement that was designed to help change the narrative of how the world views us as Nigerians, rebrand the Nigerian people, and unite us together.’ Said NACK founder and creative head, Tolulope Akinpeloye. He noted that auctioning the signed LXN jerseys is an avenue for people to channel their love for fashion and style into charity.

“Utilizing the LXN jersey this way is special because it is solving a fundamental Nigerian problem and showing us that contrary to what many of us believe, we have more that unites us, than what divides as Nigerians,” he said.

Visit here to contribute and join efforts to support Lagosians who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

