Omoni Oboli's Husband Nnamdi is 50 & Schooling his Kids with his Dance Moves

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

It’s Omoni Oboli‘s husband Nnamdi‘s 50th birthday today, Tuesday, and Omoni has promised to flood us with his photos and videos on social media.

But first: a video of him dancing.

Obviously a better dancer than anyone else in the Oboli clan, Nnamdi schooled his kids on how to move.

Omoni wrote on her Instagram:

Verified

It’s 2am and we are still dancing! God has been our rock!

Happy 50th birthday dancing king @nnamdioboli 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Love you to infinity and beyond 😍😍😍
It’s safe to say he won us all hands down! Or maybe we didn’t want to outshine the birthday boy! 😜🙈#Happy50thBirthdayNnamdi
PS: I will be posting a lot today!!! Sorry not sorry 🤣
It’s our King’s 50th birthday! We scatter social media! 💥💥💥

Check out the video:

