New EP: Reminisce – Vibes & Insha Allah
LRR head rapper, Reminisce has released his extended play project titled, “Vibes & Insha Allah”.
The 6 tracks project features Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, while opening track, “Vibes” features the rapper’s daughter Mo and Fatimah.
Talking about track 1, he said:
One thing the COVID-19 lockdown taught me is how to push myself into new territory. On this track I talk about learning to record myself with no engineer while my daughters ask why I’m always in the studio or have to make music. Well, vibes and school fees😂 #VibesAndInshaAllah.
On this EP, Reminisce worked with producers such as Sarz, TMXO, Kriz Beats and a couple of The Sarz Academy kids, Aivert and LooneyTunes.
Listen to the full EP here:
“Vibes” featuring Mo and Fatimah Safaru
“Gbedu”
“Jogodo”
“Ogaranya” featuring Fireboy DML
“Eja Osan” featuring Tiwa Savage