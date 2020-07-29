New EP: Reminisce – Vibes & Insha Allah

LRR head rapper, Reminisce has released his extended play project titled, “Vibes & Insha Allah”.

The 6 tracks project features Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, while opening track, “Vibes” features the rapper’s daughter Mo and Fatimah.

Talking about track 1, he said:

One thing the COVID-19 lockdown taught me is how to push myself into new territory. On this track I talk about learning to record myself with no engineer while my daughters ask why I’m always in the studio or have to make music. Well, vibes and school fees😂 #VibesAndInshaAllah.

On this EP, Reminisce worked with producers such as Sarz, TMXO, Kriz Beats and a couple of The Sarz Academy kids, Aivert and LooneyTunes.

Listen to the full EP here:

“Vibes” featuring Mo and Fatimah Safaru

“Gbedu”

“Jogodo”

“Ogaranya” featuring Fireboy DML

“Eja Osan” featuring Tiwa Savage

“Over 2.5”