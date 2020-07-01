To Foster Continuous learning, FirstBank launches e-learning initiative in collaboration with Robert & John, IBM & Curious Learning

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, schools across major cities in the country have closed down indefinitely, leaving millions of students without access to education. The inaccessibility to academic activities for such a long time could be unhealthy for the educational development of an individual.

Though the days are starting to feel the same, students are losing valuable time to the global crisis. To tackle the learning gap created by the pandemic, FirstBank has launched an e-learning initiative in collaboration with partners, Robert & John, IBM, and Curious Learning, to foster the continuous learning in its commitment to driving 1 million students in Nigeria through eLearning, from primary, secondary and selected tertiary levels, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership with Robert & John, offers Roducate, an e-learning solution with government-accredited curriculum, complete with lecture notes, assignments, tutorials, exams, videos, for students from primary, secondary and selected tertiary school level. The platform has eight modules and is available both online and offline (through preloaded devices).

The partnership with Curious Learning offers a program that provides two mobile applications, designed to educate students in the early learning stage, aged 3-8 in a fun and self-guided learning process. The apps are available in multiple languages including; Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa, and accessible on google play store (Android users).

Through IBM, the partnership offers Digital-Nation Africa, an online youth-focused learning program that enables innovation and skills development on emerging technologies through focus areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Cloud, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Data Science and Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

With you taking advantage of this, you can be rest assured that the pandemic has got nothing on your education.

FirstBank is at the forefront of ensuring every student in Nigeria, with no exception, can continue learning right in the comfort of their homes.

To get started, visit here

Sponsored Content

