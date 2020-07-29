Tony Elumelu, Bill Gates & Tammy Duckworth will be Speaking on TIME 100 Talks & You Can Register to Watch

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

Have you been keeping up with the TIME 100 Talks?

It’s a convening of the world’s most influential people where they discuss solutions to global issues and encourage action across the globe.

Past talks have featured the Dalai LamaNancy PelossiLaverne Cox, John Legend and Naomi Osaka.

And tomorrow’s talk will feature UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu together with Bill Gates and US Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The trio will spotlight solutions to global problems and encourage action toward a better world.

You can register to watch the talk live at 6PM (WAT) on Thursday, July 30, HERE.

