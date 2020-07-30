BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Food Critic Live

Nigeria’s first virtual food and drinks Fair is what dreams are made of. Experience the love of living and the pleasure of life at the click of a button. Our Online Food and Drinks Fair is a hassle-free journey into the world of all things food and drink. We are ready to satisfy every craving, all offered at an unbeatable price.

Date: Wednesday, July 29 – Friday, July 31, 2020.

Venue: FoodCriticLive IG Live

RSVP: HERE

Igniting the Leader in YOU!

Everyone is called to be a leader first in your own life, no exception. How can you take on the mantle of leadership and move from where you are now to where you want to be? This webinar would explore different dimensions of leadership and provide tools/techniques to develop effective self Leadership, and ability to generate positive results in your life and career.

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

TIME 100 Talks

Have you been keeping up with the TIME 100 Talks? It’s a convening of the world’s most influential people where they discuss solutions to global issues and encourage action across the globe. This edition will feature UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu together with Bill Gates and US Senator Tammy Duckworth. The trio will spotlight solutions to global problems and encourage action toward a better world.

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

Big Brother Naija Review Show

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: UbiFranklin IG Live

TGIF Party

This Friday! Get ready for the TGIF of all TGIFs! Come party with Dj extraordinaire, DJ Big N and the turn-up king himself Shody.

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: @UnitedCapitalPlc

Metamorphosis – Birthing Your Next, Taking Your Life to the Next Level

The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola; Michelle McKinney Hammond and Tim Storey are back for what promises to be an even more empowering masterclass to equip participants with the Uncommon Mindset masterclass II. This masterclass is designed to help participants alter their faulty perception of change. It will also help all participants tap into the benefits of change and be equipped to maximize their full potential, experience intense growth and become the most authentic version of themselves.

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Time: 9 AM.

RSVP: HERE.

How to Navigate the Creative Business of Screenwriting in Nollywood

Nollywood screenwriter Lani Aisida, the creator Ndani TV’s “Phases”, “Oga Pastor”, the writer of season 5 and 6 of “Skinny Girl In Transit”, will be a sharing from his wealth of knowledge about the business side of screenwriting in Nollywood.

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: laniaisida IG Live

Wholesome Living with Lepacious Bose – The Healing Power of Fruit Therapy

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: @lepaciousbose IG Live

Black Philanthropy Month

The United Nations and over 30 governmental bodies have declared every August Black Philanthropy Month. BPM organizers are convening a series of three virtual events over four dates during August 2020. These convenings, and every discussion, are designed to mobilize Black philanthropists, social and angel investors, venture capitalists as well as non-Black allies, along with leaders of nonprofits, businesses, communities and movements to create a set of shared funding guidelines for effective Black community rebuilding.

Date: Tuesday, August 4 – Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

RSVP: HERE