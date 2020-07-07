Connect with us

Style

WATCH: This Patricia Bright Haul Is Exactly What You Need To Update Your Summer Wardrobe

Style

BN Pick Your Fave | Sofiyat & Patricia Bright In KAI Collective

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Kim Opara & Beverly Osu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

Style

Isn't It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG's Summer Style Edit Is Here!

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Style Stories You Need To Read This Week

Style

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

Style

Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG's Latest Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Juliette Foxx , Fisayo Longe , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

#EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Style

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

Style

WATCH: This Patricia Bright Haul Is Exactly What You Need To Update Your Summer Wardrobe

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In case you missed it, beauty influencer Patricia Bright shared her thoughts on some of the top looks from her haul from top retailers like ASOS, Zara, KAI Collective  and while adding hilarious commentary we all know her for. She wrote:

‘So it’s looking like some of us might, maybe be able to plan a little bit of summer fun! Buying outfits and looking put together makes me feel gooood and I know sometimes we just want a little bit of normal, I hope this can help …’

Watch Patricia’s video below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Advertisement
css.php