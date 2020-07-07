Connect with us

Style

Isn't It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG's Summer Style Edit Is Here!

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Style Stories You Need To Read This Week

Style

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

Style

Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG's Latest Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Juliette Foxx , Fisayo Longe , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

#EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Style

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

Style

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

Style

This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

Style

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Style

Isn’t It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG’s Summer Style Edit Is Here!

BellaNaija Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Summer style is what’s on our mind right now – and even though we are still limiting our outings to stay safe (more important than ever nowadays). And Tiffany Amber, known for its elevated essentials, delivers the most breathtaking designs for summer 2020. The brand helmed by Folake Coker focuses on joyful styles with this new style edit. Choose from organza two pieces to print separates and khaki shorts. A vibrant colour palette paired with feminine fabrications is perfect for summer.

Tiffany Amber delivers their signature romantic styland this edit lensed partly by the Black Pepper Studio highlights these unique designs full of bright colored maxis (perfect for indoor picnics) delicate organza pieces, and lightly embellished pieces that’ll be great for evening shindigs once we can head out safely! From maxi dresses to voluminous blouses, you’ll love these chic summer styles. See the full edit below!

Credits

Shot on location; Lagos, Nigeria
Photography: @the.blackpepper
Model: @oke.simi
Makeup: @adella_makeup

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Advertisement
css.php