Isn’t It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG’s Summer Style Edit Is Here!

Summer style is what’s on our mind right now – and even though we are still limiting our outings to stay safe (more important than ever nowadays). And Tiffany Amber, known for its elevated essentials, delivers the most breathtaking designs for summer 2020. The brand helmed by Folake Coker focuses on joyful styles with this new style edit. Choose from organza two pieces to print separates and khaki shorts. A vibrant colour palette paired with feminine fabrications is perfect for summer.

Tiffany Amber delivers their signature romantic styland this edit lensed partly by the Black Pepper Studio highlights these unique designs full of bright colored maxis (perfect for indoor picnics) delicate organza pieces, and lightly embellished pieces that’ll be great for evening shindigs once we can head out safely! From maxi dresses to voluminous blouses, you’ll love these chic summer styles. See the full edit below!

Credits

Shot on location; Lagos, Nigeria

Photography: @the.blackpepper

Model: @oke.simi

Makeup: @adella_makeup

