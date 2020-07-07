BN Pick Your Fave: Kim Opara & Beverly Osu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

On today’s edition of BN Pick Your Fave, we spotted media IT girl Beverly Osu and BBNaija 2019 housemate Kim Opara rocking the same Weiz Dhurm Franklyn top in unique ways

Kim Opara, styled by Zack Aminu, rocked the figure-flattering top with black latex pants and matching red sandals. She completed her look with soft glam makeup and minimal accessories.

Beverly posed for a photoshoot by Anny Robert, in the same fiery top. She went for a more risque editorial look, pairing it with fishnet tights and black gloves. She had her hair in a dramatic updo and finished the look with bold makeup.

Who styled the look best?

