BN Pick Your Fave | Sofiyat & Patricia Bright In KAI Collective

In the latest edition of BN Pick Your Fave, two super stylish content creators face off in their KAI Collective OOTDs !

Rising style star Sofiyat styled her KAI Collective Gaia mini dress with beige strappy sandals and a neutral and polished makeup look.

Patricia Bright on the other hand opted for some attention grabbing accessorries – pumps and a wicker top handle clutch. She added some fashion drama with a pair of 70’s style sunnies.

Both Bellastylistas positively sparkled in this form-fitting dress by Nigerian British designer and content creator Fisayo Longe .We think both ways are beyond gorge but which look is your fave?

