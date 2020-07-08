Connect with us

Living Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

Features Living

Hey Green Thumbs... Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Living Style

On Accessible Design & How Culture Informs His Work, Yinka Ilori Speaks to The Guardian UK

Living

If You've Shot Your Shot & Missed, You Can Relate to These 15 Experiences

Living

#IamEssential: Casava had a chat with Jemima, who lost her Job due to COVID19

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Living Style

Struggling With Quarantine Weight? Lydia Dinga Has A Few Ideas For You

Living Scoop

20 BellaNaijarian Parents share the Biggest Lesson Parenting Has Taught Them

Features Inspired Living

There Is So Much Noise, Chaos & Sadness in the World Right Now... Here Are 6 Ways You Can Lift Your Spirits

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Living

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu’s Glamorous Birthday Party

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chioma Ikokwu recently celebrated her birthday and as expected she threw a lavish dinner party, following a private afternoon tea party the day before.

The evening soirée took place in her home in Lagos, where she hosted friends and loved ones including PR expert Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Stylist Veronica Odeka, Designer Destiny Nwadire among others – for a feast for the palate led by Celebrity Chef Tolu Eros.

Iwanted a sophisticated, classy and fabulous dinner party premised on and African and French-inspired cuisine. I had a violinist play classical and contemporary music whilst we dined and an African drummer played the ilu to accompany the introduction of some of the meals by the head chef Eros.

Chioma told BellaNaija Style after the party. Her highlight of the night was Godwinstrings, the violinist who was the perfect addition to the classic evening. “It was the first thing I knew I wanted. And I was particular about who I wanted too. I think it’s pretty clear now that I don’t settle. He came through and exceeded expectation. Everyone loved it! It was the extra touch we needed to make the night even more special.

On Instagram, the guests showed off the gorgeous floral decor done by The Wedding Guru  and yummy 7 Course Nigerian-French fusion dinner.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the gathering!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Decor

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

Advertisement
css.php