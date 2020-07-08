All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu’s Glamorous Birthday Party

Chioma Ikokwu recently celebrated her birthday and as expected she threw a lavish dinner party, following a private afternoon tea party the day before.

The evening soirée took place in her home in Lagos, where she hosted friends and loved ones including PR expert Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Stylist Veronica Odeka, Designer Destiny Nwadire among others – for a feast for the palate led by Celebrity Chef Tolu Eros.

Iwanted a sophisticated, classy and fabulous dinner party premised on and African and French-inspired cuisine. I had a violinist play classical and contemporary music whilst we dined and an African drummer played the ilu to accompany the introduction of some of the meals by the head chef Eros.

Chioma told BellaNaija Style after the party. Her highlight of the night was Godwinstrings, the violinist who was the perfect addition to the classic evening. “It was the first thing I knew I wanted. And I was particular about who I wanted too. I think it’s pretty clear now that I don’t settle. He came through and exceeded expectation. Everyone loved it! It was the extra touch we needed to make the night even more special.”

On Instagram, the guests showed off the gorgeous floral decor done by The Wedding Guru and yummy 7 Course Nigerian-French fusion dinner.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the gathering!

Decor