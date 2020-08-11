Connect with us

The Africa Soft Power Project wants to Change the Global Dialogue about Africa

ALITFEST20: Abuja Literary Society is set to hold 3rd Annual Festival Themed 'The Art of Empathy' | Aug 13th -15th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Global Wissen Consult wants the Teach You How to Make Your Business Flourish during these COVID Times

There is always a Second Chance with Love & MultiChoice's New Reality TV Show 'Love Come Back' proves This

Don't Miss Our #BBNaija Recap Show with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe & Latasha Ngwube

The Black Giving and Beyond Virtual Summit is Finally Here, Register to join the Conversation | Aug 4th & 5th

The Youth Day of Service wants You to Help Bring Change to Your Community

The Countdown is on for the 5th Edition of the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th - 30th

Get your Teens Ready for the Camp David Annual Online Teens Conference for 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“When you look at the global dialogue on Africa – compared to somewhere like the US – it is markedly different.”

So says Nkiru Balonwu, Partner of RDF Strategies & Convener of The Africa Soft Power Project, a virtual summit featuring over 50 speakers across 15 sessions that launches this week.

Themed “Creative Power: Content, Culture, & Platforms – Where is the Money?” the virtual event represents a first of its kind convening of creative and technology leaders from across the globe.

The idea behind it is simple. According to Nkiru Balonwu:

The global news, and even our own, love to amplify the negative issues that face the continent, while often remaining silent on its successes. The onus falls on us as everyday Africans – and those of African heritage around the world – to challenge these negative stereotypes and build a better picture of our future. Music, art, film, fashion, and all creative mediums are unified by a common theme: their ability to powerfully communicate, and engage people through narrative. Beyond the creative sector, brands and businesses would do well to understand that there is a direct correlation between on-going stories of African success, and the continent’s ability to attract money, and increase individual country-level GDP.

Some of the speakers at summit include Yewande Adewusi, BBC News Regional Director for Africa (Moderator), HRH Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, The Obi of Onitsha, and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and topics that will be discussed in the sessions include The Globalization of African Beats: Culture, Trends & Opportunities, The Future of Sports & Live Entertainment, and Pop Culture, Gender Roles, & Responsibility to Audience.

You can find more information HERE.

