The Africa Soft Power Project wants to Change the Global Dialogue about Africa

“When you look at the global dialogue on Africa – compared to somewhere like the US – it is markedly different.”

So says Nkiru Balonwu, Partner of RDF Strategies & Convener of The Africa Soft Power Project, a virtual summit featuring over 50 speakers across 15 sessions that launches this week.

Themed “Creative Power: Content, Culture, & Platforms – Where is the Money?” the virtual event represents a first of its kind convening of creative and technology leaders from across the globe.

The idea behind it is simple. According to Nkiru Balonwu:

The global news, and even our own, love to amplify the negative issues that face the continent, while often remaining silent on its successes. The onus falls on us as everyday Africans – and those of African heritage around the world – to challenge these negative stereotypes and build a better picture of our future. Music, art, film, fashion, and all creative mediums are unified by a common theme: their ability to powerfully communicate, and engage people through narrative. Beyond the creative sector, brands and businesses would do well to understand that there is a direct correlation between on-going stories of African success, and the continent’s ability to attract money, and increase individual country-level GDP.

Some of the speakers at summit include Yewande Adewusi, BBC News Regional Director for Africa (Moderator), HRH Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, The Obi of Onitsha, and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and topics that will be discussed in the sessions include The Globalization of African Beats: Culture, Trends & Opportunities, The Future of Sports & Live Entertainment, and Pop Culture, Gender Roles, & Responsibility to Audience.

You can find more information HERE.